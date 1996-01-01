Anatomy & Physiology
4. Tissues
Tissue Types
Connective Tissue
Problem
Which of the following statements about collagen is true?
A
Collagen is a fibrous elastic material that allows certain connective tissues to resume their original length and shape upon being stretched.
B
Collagen is a protein designed to help tissues retain fluids for tissue cushioning.
C
Collagen is a substance that forms delicate networks around blood vessels.
D
Collagen is a fibrous protein that provides tensile strength to certain connective tissues.
E
Collagen is a gel-like substance that is found in the extracellular matrix of certain connective tissues.
