Skeletal Mass Development and Decline Skeletal mass increases dramatically during childhood and adolescence due to rapid bone growth and mineralization, reaching peak bone mass in early adulthood. After this peak, bone remodeling continues but bone mass gradually declines with age, especially after middle age, leading to weaker bones.

Bone Fragility and Fractures in the Elderly Fractures are most common in elderly individuals because aging causes decreased bone density and strength, often due to osteoporosis. This reduction in bone quality makes bones more brittle and susceptible to breaks even from minor falls or stresses.