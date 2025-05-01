Compare the given options to the characteristics of keratinized stratified squamous epithelial tissue. The inner surface of blood vessels is lined by simple squamous epithelium (endothelium), which is not keratinized. The lining of the esophagus is composed of non-keratinized stratified squamous epithelium, which provides protection but lacks keratinization. The lining of the urinary bladder is made of transitional epithelium, which allows for stretching.