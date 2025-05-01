Understand the function of each structure listed in the options: The epidermis is the outermost layer of the skin, primarily responsible for protection and preventing water loss. The dermis lies beneath the epidermis and contains connective tissue, blood vessels, and nerves, providing strength and elasticity. Sebaceous glands produce sebum, an oily substance that lubricates the skin and hair. The subcutaneous layer (hypodermis) is composed of fat and connective tissue, providing insulation, cushioning, and contour to the body.