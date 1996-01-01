1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Situs inversus is a rare genetic condition in which the internal organs are on the opposite side of the body compared to their normal position. When all the organs are in this flipped position, the organs can often function as normal. Is Situs Inversus a variation of normal anatomy or normal physiology?
Variation of normal anatomy because the location of the structures is changed.
Variation of normal physiology because the organs function differently.
Variation of both normal anatomy and physiology because the changed location changes the function.
Neither, because many of the individuals can function perfectly well.
