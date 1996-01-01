5. Integumentary System
The Dermis
Which of the following correctly describes the structure of the skin?
a. It consists of the superficial epidermis, middle dermis, and deep hypodermis.
b. It consists of the superficial epidermis and deep dermis.
c. It consists of the superficial dermis and deep epidermis.
d. It consists of the superficial dermis and deep hypodermis.
