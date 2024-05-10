21. The Immune System
Genetic recombination frequently occurs in the body’s B cell population. Why is this advantageous to the immune system?
More genetic diversity in antibody genes creates more diversity in antibodies.
Having the ability to produce more diverse antibodies allows B cells to respond to a larger number of pathogens.
More genetic diversity allows CD8 effector cells to be able to recognize and kill more endogenous pathogens.
A and B.
B and C.
All of the above.
