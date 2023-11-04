Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Merkel Cells Merkel cells are specialized skin cells located in the epidermis, primarily responsible for the sensation of touch. They are mechanoreceptors that play a crucial role in the tactile perception of the skin, particularly in areas with high sensitivity, such as fingertips.

Melanin Production Melanin is a pigment produced by melanocytes, which are another type of skin cell found in the epidermis. Melanocytes synthesize melanin in response to UV exposure and are responsible for the coloration of skin, hair, and eyes, providing protection against UV radiation.