3. Energy & Cell Processes
Glycolysis
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesGlycolysis

Animation: Glycolysis

Glycolysis Glycolysis, which begins the breakdown of glucose, is a series of ten enzyme-catalyzed chemical reactions that can be divided into two main phases. In the energy-investment phase, some ATP energy is used to start the process of glucose oxidation. By the end of this phase, a 6-carbon molecule (glucose) has been split into two 3-carbon molecules of glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate. The 3-carbon glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate molecules now enter the energy-payoff phase. Chemical bonds are broken, and NAD+ picks up electrons and hydrogen ions, forming NADH. The energy released is used to attach phosphate groups. The phosphates are transferred to ADP, finally making some ATP. This way of making ATP is called substrate-level phosphorylation. A couple more reactions rearrange the atoms in the 3-carbon molecules. More ATP is generated in the final reaction that yields pyruvate. For each glucose molecule broken down during glycolysis, a net of two ATPs are formed, along with two NADH molecules.
00:56
BioFlix: Glycolysis
01:19
Animation: Glycolysis
03:49
Glycolysis! (Mr. W's Music Video)
05:02
Steps of Glycolysis Reactions Explained - Animation - SUPER EASY
05:48
Glycolysis | HHMI BioInteractive Video
05:04
Glycolysis
03:01
glycolysis
06:22
Glycolysis Pathway Made Simple !! Biochemistry Lecture on Glycolysis
06:05
Cellular Respiration 2 - Glycolysis
06:20
Phases of Glycolysis
02:13
Remembering Phases of Glycolysis
01:29
Glycolysis Example 1
