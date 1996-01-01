2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter
If you were told that concentrations of trace elements above what is required by organisms generally have no effect on those organisms, what would you say?
A
True. Most organisms have evolved adaptations that allow them to tolerate very high concentrations of trace elements in the environment.
B
True. Only trace element limitation can lead to disease among organisms.
C
False. Increasing the concentration of trace elements above what is required generally has a beneficial effect on organisms.
D
False. Elevated concentrations of some trace elements such as cobalt and chromium can be toxic.
263
