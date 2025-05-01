Step 2: Define each term: - 'Superficial' refers to a position closer to the surface of the body. - 'Medial' refers to a position closer to the midline or center of the body. - 'Lateral' refers to a position farther away from the midline, towards the sides. - 'Distal' refers to a position farther from the point of attachment or origin, typically used in reference to limbs.