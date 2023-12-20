Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
My Channels
College Channels
Professional Channels
Chemistry
Biology
Math
Physics
Business
Social Sciences
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Psychology
Programming
Product & Marketing
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
Explore
Bookmarks
Table of contents
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
4h 42m
Worksheet
What is Anatomy & Physiology?
20m
Levels of Organization
13m
Variation in Anatomy & Physiology
12m
Introduction to Organ systems
27m
Homeostasis
9m
Feedback Loops
11m
Feedback Loops: Negative Feedback
19m
Feedback Loops: Positive Feedback
11m
Anatomical Position
7m
Introduction to Directional Terms
3m
Directional Terms: Up and Down
9m
Directional Terms: Front and Back
6m
Directional Terms: Body Sides
12m
Directional Terms: Limbs
6m
Directional Terms: Depth Within the Body
4m
Introduction to Anatomical Terms for Body Regions
3m
Anatomical Terms for the Head and Neck
8m
Anatomical Terms for the Front of the Trunk
8m
Anatomical Terms for the Back
9m
Anatomical Terms for the Arm and Hand
9m
Anatomical Terms for the Leg and Foot
15m
Review- Using Anatomical Terms and Directions
12m
Abdominopelvic Quadrants and Regions
19m
Anatomical Planes & Sections
17m
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
12h 27m
Worksheet
Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter
57m
Isotopes
39m
Introduction to Chemical Bonding
19m
Covalent Bonds
40m
Noncovalent Bonds
5m
Ionic Bonding
37m
Hydrogen Bonding
19m
Introduction to Water
7m
Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion
7m
Properties of Water- Density
8m
Properties of Water- Thermal
14m
Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent
17m
Acids and Bases
12m
pH Scale
18m
Carbon
8m
Functional Groups
9m
Introduction to Biomolecules
2m
Monomers & Polymers
11m
Carbohydrates
23m
Proteins
25m
Nucleic Acids
34m
Lipids
28m
Microscopes
10m
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
26m
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
16m
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
29m
Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles
12m
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts
21m
Endosymbiotic Theory
10m
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
10m
Cell Junctions
8m
Biological Membranes
10m
Types of Membrane Proteins
7m
Concentration Gradients and Diffusion
9m
Introduction to Membrane Transport
14m
Passive vs. Active Transport
13m
Osmosis
33m
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
17m
Active Transport
30m
Endocytosis and Exocytosis
15m
3. Energy & Cell Processes
9h 54m
Worksheet
Introduction to Energy
15m
Laws of Thermodynamics
15m
Chemical Reactions
9m
ATP
17m
Enzymes
14m
Enzyme Activation Energy
9m
Enzyme Binding Factors
9m
Enzyme Inhibition
10m
Introduction to Metabolism
8m
Redox Reactions
15m
Introduction to Cellular Respiration
22m
Types of Phosphorylation
12m
Glycolysis
19m
Pyruvate Oxidation
8m
Krebs Cycle
16m
Electron Transport Chain
14m
Chemiosmosis
7m
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
18m
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
23m
Introduction to Cell Division
22m
Organization of DNA in the Cell
17m
Introduction to the Cell Cycle
7m
Interphase
18m
Phases of Mitosis
48m
Cytokinesis
16m
Cell Cycle Regulation
15m
Review of the Cell Cycle
7m
Cancer
13m
Introduction to DNA Replication
22m
DNA Repair
7m
Central Dogma
7m
Introduction to Transcription
20m
Steps of Transcription
18m
Genetic Code
23m
Introduction to Translation
30m
Steps of Translation
19m
Post-Translational Modification
6m
4. Tissues & Histology
10h 3m
Worksheet
Introduction to Tissues & Histology
16m
Introduction to Epithelial Tissue
24m
Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue
37m
Structural Naming of Epithelial Tissue
19m
Simple Epithelial Tissues
1m
Stratified Epithelial Tissues
55m
Identifying Types of Epithelial Tissue
32m
Glandular Epithelial Tissue
26m
Introduction to Connective Tissue
36m
Classes of Connective Tissue
8m
Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper
40m
Connective Tissue Proper: Loose Connective Tissue
56m
Connective Tissue Proper: Dense Connective Tissue
49m
Specialized Connective Tissue: Cartilage
44m
Specialized Connective Tissue: Bone
12m
Specialized Connective Tissue: Blood
9m
Introduction to Muscle Tissue
7m
Types of Muscle Tissue
45m
Introduction to Nervous Tissue
8m
Nervous Tissue: The Neuron
8m
5. Integumentary System
2h 20m
Worksheet
Introduction to the Integumentary System.
14m
Integumentary System: Thermoregulation
16m
The Epidermis: Cells
26m
The Epidermis: Layers
54m
The Dermis
23m
The Hypodermis
6m
Glands
Hair
Nails
6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
2h 16m
Worksheet
An Introduction to Bone and Skeletal Tissue
18m
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Compact and Spongy Bone
7m
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Periosteum and Endosteum
11m
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Bone Marrow
8m
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Short, Flat, and Irregular Bones
5m
Gross Anatomy of Bones - Structure of a Long Bone
23m
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Matrix
9m
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Cells
25m
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - The Osteon
17m
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Trabeculae
9m
7. The Skeletal System
2h 35m
Worksheet
Introduction to the Skeleton
6m
The Skull
49m
The Spine
13m
The Thoracic Cage
11m
The Pectoral Girdle
11m
Bones of the Upper Limb
18m
The Pelvic Girdle
22m
Bone of the Lower Limb
21m
8. Joints
1h 49m
Worksheet
Introduction to Joints
18m
Classification of Joints
27m
Structural Class: Fibrous Joints
39m
Structural Class: Cartilaginous Joints
23m
Joint Movements
9. Muscle Tissue
2h 33m
Worksheet
Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue
17m
Structure of a Skeletal Muscle
26m
Sliding Filament Theory and the Sacromere
45m
Steps of Muscle Contraction
1m
10. Muscles
1h 11m
Worksheet
Origin and Insertion
11m
Muscle Actions
15m
Levers
15m
Fascicle Arrangements
15m
Muscle Naming
13m
11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
1h 35m
Worksheet
Ions - Sodium and Potassium
19m
Resting Membrane Potential
11m
Change in Membrane Potential
6m
Properties of Graded and Action Potentials
9m
Graded Potentials
17m
Action Potential
10m
The Refractory Period
8m
Propagation of Action Potentials
11m
12. The Central Nervous System
1h 6m
Worksheet
Introduction to the Central Nervous System
18m
The Cerebrum
48m
13. The Peripheral Nervous System
1h 26m
Worksheet
Introduction to the Peripheral Nervous System
5m
Organization of Sensory Pathways
16m
Introduction to Sensory Receptors
5m
Sensory Receptor Classification by Modality
6m
Sensory Receptor Classification by Location
8m
Proprioceptors
7m
Adaptation of Sensory Receptors
8m
Introduction to Reflex Arcs
13m
Reflex Arcs
15m
14. The Autonomic Nervous System
1h 38m
Worksheet
Introduction to the Autonomic Nervous System
10m
Control of the ANS
11m
Sympathetic Nervous System
39m
Parasympathetic Nervous System
8m
Review of the Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Divisions
5m
Neurotransmitters of the ANS
19m
Visceral Reflex Arcs
4m
15. The Special Senses
2h 41m
Worksheet
Introduction to Special Senses
11m
Structure of the Eyeball
11m
Fibrous Layer of the Eyeball
10m
Vascular Layer of the Eyeball
28m
Optic Components of the Eyeball
9m
Inner Layer of the Eyeball
44m
The Lens and Focusing Light on the Retina
22m
Rods, Cones, and Light
23m
16. Endocrine System
Coming soon
Worksheet
Endocrine System Overview
Hormones
Endocrine Organs
Hormones from Other Organs
17. Blood
Coming soon
Worksheet
Functions and Components
Blood Disorders
White Blood Cells
Hemostasis
Blood Types
Blood Testing
18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Coming soon
Worksheet
Heart Anatomy: Gross Anatomy
Heart Anatomy: Pathway of Blood
Heart Anatomy: Microscopic Anatomy
Heart Physiology: Electrical Events
Heart Physiology: Mechanical Events
Heart Physiology: Heart Regulation
Pratice
19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Coming soon
Worksheet
Blood Vessel Walls
Arteries
Capillaries
Veins
Blood Flow
Blood Pressure
Vascular Disorders
Tissue Perfusion
Capillary Exchange
Circulatory Pathways
20. Lymphatic System
Coming soon
Worksheet
Lymphatic System
Lymphoid Organs and Tissues
Lymphatic System
Lymphoid Organs and Tissues
21. Immune System
Coming soon
Worksheet
Innate Defenses: Surface Barriers
Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
Adaptive Defenses: Targets
Adaptive Defenses: Cells
Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
Adaptive Defenses: Cellular Immunity
Disorders
22. Respiratory System
Coming soon
Worksheet
Upper Respiratory System
Lower Respiratory System
Pulmonary Ventilation
Respiratory Volumes and Capacities
Gas Exchange
Gas Transport
Breathing Rate and Depth
Disease
23. Digestive System
Coming soon
Worksheet
Overview: General Features
Functional Anatomy: Mouth
Functional Anatomy: Salivary Glands
Functional Anatomy: Pharynx and Esophagus
Functional Anatomy: Stomach
Functional Anatomy: Liver and Pancreas
Functional Anatomy: Gallbladder
Functional Anatomy: Small Intestine
Functional Anatomy: Large Intestine
Physiology of Digestion and Absorption
24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Coming soon
Worksheet
Nutrients
Metabolism
Energy Balance
25. Urinary System
Coming soon
Worksheet
Kidney Anatomy
Urine Formation
Urine and Renal Function Tests
Urine Storage and Elimination
26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Coming soon
Worksheet
Fluid Balance
Electrolyte Balance
Acid-Base Balance
27. Reproductive System
Coming soon
Worksheet
Shared Common Features
Male Reproductive Anatomy
Male Reproductive Physiology
Female Reproductive Anatomy
Female Reproductive Physiology
Sexually Transmitted Infections
28. Pregnancy and Human Development
Coming soon
Worksheet
Fertilization
Embryonic Development
Fetal Development
Effects of Pregnancy on the Mother
Labor and Delivery
Changes in the Mother and Newborn After Delivery
Assisted Reproductive Technology
29. Heredity
Coming soon
Worksheet
Overview of Human Genetics
Patterns of Inheritance
Factors Affecting Gene Expression
Genetic Disorders
Gene Therapy
15. The Special Senses
Optic Components of the Eyeball
Next video
Anatomy & Physiology
15. The Special Senses
Optic Components of the Eyeball
5m
Play a video:
Next video
Related Videos
Related Practice
Guided course
5:04
Optic Components
Bruce
16
Guided course
3:07
Optic Components of the Eyeball Example 1
Bruce
14
Showing 1 of 2 videos
Load more videos