1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Directional Terms: Limbs
Your study partner tells you that the wrist is superior to the elbow. How do you correct them?
A
The wrist is inferior to the elbow; the wrist is further from the head/closer to the ground.
B
The wrist is distal to the elbow; superior and inferior are generally not used for limbs structures.
C
The wrist is lateral to the elbow; in anatomical position arms are to the side.
D
The wrist is anterior to the elbow; in anatomical position the palms face forward.
