15. The Special Senses
Introduction to Special Senses
Problem 15.16a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The macula in the utricle detects:
a. rotation of the head to the right.
b. very low-frequency sound waves that we can feel but not hear.
c. tilting of the head to one side.
d. linear acceleration of the head in a vertical plane.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
0m:0s
Play a video:
16
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice