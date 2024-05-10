21. The Immune System
Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen
Which of the following is NOT a protective outcome of antibody-antigen binding?
Antibody-antigen complex triggering the complement system when bound to an antigen.
Antibodies cross-linking pathogens so that they can be easily phagocytosed by macrophages.
Antibodies signaling to a cytotoxic T cell that a host cell is infected.
Antibodies binding to bacteria and prevent the bacteria from moving throughout the body.
Antibodies binding to blood vessel walls resulting in vasodilation.
