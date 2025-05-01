Step 1: Begin by understanding the key terms provided in the question. 'Hyperplasia' refers to an increase in the number of cells in a tissue or organ, leading to its enlargement. 'Fibrosis' is the formation of excess fibrous connective tissue, often as a reparative response to injury. 'Hypertrophy' is the increase in the size of cells, leading to the enlargement of a tissue or organ. 'Atrophy' refers to the degeneration or reduction in size of tissue, often due to disuse or disease.