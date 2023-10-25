Match the following terms with the correct functions.

Peroxisome

Ribosome

Smooth endoplasmic reticulum

Mitochondrion

Golgi apparatus

Lysosome

Rough endoplasmic reticulum

Vesicle

a. Modifies and folds proteins into the correct structure

b. Modifies, packages, and sorts proteins

c. Contains digestive enzymes

d. Granular organelle that makes proteins

e. Synthesizes most of a cell’s ATP

f. Contains enzymes that oxidize toxins and fatty acids

g. Membrane-enclosed structure used to transport substances through the cell

h. Detoxifies certain chemicals, makes lipids, stores calcium ions