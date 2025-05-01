Step 2: Review the characteristics of the tissue types provided in the options: - Nervous tissue: Specialized for transmitting electrical signals and consists of neurons and supporting cells. - Connective tissue: Provides structural support and connects other tissues but does not conduct electrical impulses. - Epithelial tissue: Covers surfaces and forms protective barriers but is not involved in electrical conduction. - Muscle tissue: Responsible for contraction and movement, and while it can respond to electrical signals, it is not specialized for conduction.