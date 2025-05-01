Multiple Choice
Which of the following hormones is primarily regulated by a positive feedback mechanism?
Ori overhears his study partners discussing a feedback loop where Substance M is released, and the more Substance M is released the more is generated. They note that humans don't release Substance M all the time, only when the pathway is activated. What type of feedback loop is this and why?