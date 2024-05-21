Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen

Skip to main content
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
5h 40m
Worksheet
What is Anatomy & Physiology?
20m
Levels of Organization
13m
Variation in Anatomy & Physiology
12m
Introduction to Organ Systems
27m
Homeostasis
9m
Feedback Loops
11m
Feedback Loops: Negative Feedback
19m
Feedback Loops: Positive Feedback
11m
Anatomical Position
7m
Introduction to Directional Terms
3m
Directional Terms: Up and Down
9m
Directional Terms: Front and Back
6m
Directional Terms: Body Sides
12m
Directional Terms: Limbs
6m
Directional Terms: Depth Within the Body
4m
Introduction to Anatomical Terms for Body Regions
3m
Anatomical Terms for the Head and Neck
8m
Anatomical Terms for the Front of the Trunk
8m
Anatomical Terms for the Back
9m
Anatomical Terms for the Arm and Hand
9m
Anatomical Terms for the Leg and Foot
15m
Review- Using Anatomical Terms and Directions
12m
Abdominopelvic Quadrants and Regions
19m
Anatomical Planes & Sections
17m
Organization of the Body: Body Cavities
13m
Organization of the Body: Serous Membranes
14m
Organization of the Body: Serous Membrane Locations
8m
Organization of the Body: Thoracic Cavity
8m
Organization of the Body: Abdominopelvic Cavity
12m
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
12h 37m
Worksheet
Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter
57m
Isotopes
39m
Introduction to Chemical Bonding
19m
Covalent Bonds
40m
Noncovalent Bonds
5m
Ionic Bonding
37m
Hydrogen Bonding
19m
Introduction to Water
7m
Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion
7m
Properties of Water- Density
8m
Properties of Water- Thermal
14m
Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent
17m
Acids and Bases
12m
pH Scale
21m
Carbon
8m
Functional Groups
9m
Introduction to Biomolecules
2m
Monomers & Polymers
11m
Carbohydrates
23m
Proteins
25m
Nucleic Acids
34m
Lipids
28m
Microscopes
10m
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
26m
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
16m
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
34m
Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles
15m
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts
21m
Endosymbiotic Theory
10m
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
10m
Cell Junctions
8m
Biological Membranes
10m
Types of Membrane Proteins
7m
Concentration Gradients and Diffusion
9m
Introduction to Membrane Transport
14m
Passive vs. Active Transport
13m
Osmosis
33m
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
17m
Active Transport
30m
Endocytosis and Exocytosis
15m
3. Energy & Cell Processes
10h 7m
Worksheet
Introduction to Energy
15m
Laws of Thermodynamics
15m
Chemical Reactions
9m
ATP
20m
Enzymes
14m
Enzyme Activation Energy
9m
Enzyme Binding Factors
9m
Enzyme Inhibition
10m
Introduction to Metabolism
8m
Redox Reactions
15m
Introduction to Cellular Respiration
22m
Types of Phosphorylation
11m
Glycolysis
19m
Pyruvate Oxidation
8m
Krebs Cycle
16m
Electron Transport Chain
14m
Chemiosmosis
7m
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
19m
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
23m
Introduction to Cell Division
22m
Organization of DNA in the Cell
17m
Introduction to the Cell Cycle
7m
Interphase
18m
Phases of Mitosis
48m
Cytokinesis
16m
Cell Cycle Regulation
18m
Review of the Cell Cycle
7m
Cancer
13m
Introduction to DNA Replication
22m
DNA Repair
7m
Central Dogma
7m
Introduction to Transcription
20m
Steps of Transcription
19m
Genetic Code
25m
Introduction to Translation
30m
Steps of Translation
23m
Post-Translational Modification
6m
4. Tissues & Histology
10h 3m
Worksheet
Introduction to Tissues & Histology
16m
Introduction to Epithelial Tissue
24m
Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue
37m
Structural Naming of Epithelial Tissue
19m
Simple Epithelial Tissues
1m
Stratified Epithelial Tissues
55m
Identifying Types of Epithelial Tissue
32m
Glandular Epithelial Tissue
26m
Introduction to Connective Tissue
36m
Classes of Connective Tissue
8m
Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper
40m
Connective Tissue Proper: Loose Connective Tissue
56m
Connective Tissue Proper: Dense Connective Tissue
49m
Specialized Connective Tissue: Cartilage
44m
Specialized Connective Tissue: Bone
12m
Specialized Connective Tissue: Blood
9m
Introduction to Muscle Tissue
7m
Types of Muscle Tissue
45m
Introduction to Nervous Tissue
8m
Nervous Tissue: The Neuron
8m
5. Integumentary System
2h 20m
Worksheet
Introduction to the Integumentary System
14m
Integumentary System: Thermoregulation
16m
The Epidermis: Cells
26m
The Epidermis: Layers
54m
The Dermis
23m
The Hypodermis
6m
Glands
Hair
Nails
6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
2h 16m
Worksheet
An Introduction to Bone and Skeletal Tissue
18m
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Compact and Spongy Bone
7m
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Periosteum and Endosteum
11m
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Bone Marrow
8m
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Short, Flat, and Irregular Bones
5m
Gross Anatomy of Bones - Structure of a Long Bone
23m
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Matrix
9m
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Cells
25m
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - The Osteon
17m
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Trabeculae
9m
7. The Skeletal System
2h 35m
Worksheet
Introduction to the Skeleton
6m
The Skull
49m
The Spine
13m
The Thoracic Cage
11m
The Pectoral Girdle
11m
Bones of the Upper Limb
18m
The Pelvic Girdle
22m
Bone of the Lower Limb
21m
8. Joints
2h 17m
Worksheet
Introduction to Joints
18m
Classification of Joints
27m
Structural Class: Fibrous Joints
39m
Structural Class: Cartilaginous Joints
23m
Structural Class: Synovial Joints
27m
Joint Movements
9. Muscle Tissue
2h 33m
Worksheet
Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue
17m
Structure of a Skeletal Muscle
26m
Sliding Filament Theory and the Sacromere
45m
Steps of Muscle Contraction
1m
10. Muscles
1h 11m
Worksheet
Origin and Insertion
11m
Muscle Actions
15m
Levers
15m
Fascicle Arrangements
15m
Muscle Naming
13m
11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
1h 35m
Worksheet
Ions - Sodium and Potassium
19m
Resting Membrane Potential
11m
Change in Membrane Potential
6m
Properties of Graded and Action Potentials
9m
Graded Potentials
17m
Action Potentials
10m
The Refractory Period
8m
Propagation of Action Potentials
11m
12. The Central Nervous System
1h 6m
Worksheet
Introduction to the Central Nervous System
18m
The Cerebrum
48m
13. The Peripheral Nervous System
1h 26m
Worksheet
Introduction to the Peripheral Nervous System
5m
Organization of Sensory Pathways
16m
Introduction to Sensory Receptors
5m
Sensory Receptor Classification by Modality
6m
Sensory Receptor Classification by Location
8m
Proprioceptors
7m
Adaptation of Sensory Receptors
8m
Introduction to Reflex Arcs
13m
Reflex Arcs
15m
14. The Autonomic Nervous System
1h 38m
Worksheet
Introduction to the Autonomic Nervous System
10m
Control of the ANS
11m
Sympathetic Nervous System
39m
Parasympathetic Nervous System
8m
Review of the Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Divisions
5m
Neurotransmitters of the ANS
19m
Visceral Reflex Arcs
4m
15. The Special Senses
2h 41m
Worksheet
Introduction to Special Senses
11m
Structure of the Eyeball
11m
Fibrous Layer of the Eyeball
10m
Vascular Layer of the Eyeball
28m
Optic Components of the Eyeball
9m
Inner Layer of the Eyeball
44m
The Lens and Focusing Light on the Retina
22m
Rods, Cones, and Light
23m
16. The Endocrine System
2h 48m
Worksheet
Introduction to the Endocrine System
44m
Membrane Bound Receptors and Secondary Messengers
48m
Intracellular Receptors and Direct Gene Action
11m
The Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland
43m
Hormone Review Table
19m
17. The Blood
1h 22m
Worksheet
Introduction To Blood
22m
Erythrocytes
11m
Erythrocytes: Hemoglobin
33m
Leukocytes
4m
Platelets: Hemostasis
11m
18. The Heart
1h 42m
Worksheet
Electrical Conduction System of the Heart
55m
Cardiac Action Potentials
1m
Electrocardiogram (ECG)
34m
Cardiac Cycle
11m
19. The Blood Vessels
3h 35m
Worksheet
Introduction to Blood Vessels
13m
Types of Blood Vessels
9m
General Blood Vessel Structure
25m
Arteries
24m
Capillaries
49m
Veins
26m
Anastomoses
23m
Introduction to Hemodynamics
44m
20. The Lymphatic System
3h 16m
Worksheet
Introduction to the Lymphatic System
26m
Lymphatic Vasculature
49m
Lymphoid Cells & Tissues
15m
Overview of Lymphoid Organs
8m
Primary Lymphoid Organs
24m
Secondary Lympoid Organs: Lymph Nodes
26m
Secondary Lympoid Organs: The Spleen
25m
Secondary Lympoid Organs: MALT
18m
21. The Immune System
14h 37m
Worksheet
Introduction to the Immune System
10m
Introduction to Innate Immunity
17m
Introduction to First-Line Defenses
5m
Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Skin
13m
Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Mucous Membrane
9m
First-Line Defenses: Chemical Barriers
24m
First-Line Defenses: Normal Microbiota
7m
Introduction to Cells of the Immune System
15m
Cells of the Immune System: Granulocytes
28m
Cells of the Immune System: Agranulocytes
26m
Introduction to Cell Communication
5m
Cell Communication: Surface Receptors & Adhesion Molecules
16m
Cell Communication: Cytokines
27m
Pattern Recognition Receptors (PRRs)
48m
Introduction to the Complement System
24m
Activation Pathways of the Complement System
23m
Effects of the Complement System
23m
Review of the Complement System
13m
Phagocytosis
17m
Introduction to Inflammation
18m
Steps of the Inflammatory Response
28m
Fever
8m
Interferon Response
25m
Review Map of Innate Immunity
Introduction to Adaptive Immunity
32m
Antigens
12m
Introduction to T Lymphocytes
38m
Major Histocompatibility Complex Molecules
20m
Activation of T Lymphocytes
21m
Functions of T Lymphocytes
25m
Review of Cytotoxic vs Helper T Cells
13m
Introduction to B Lymphocytes
27m
Antibodies
14m
Classes of Antibodies
35m
Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen
15m
T Dependent & T Independent Antigens
21m
Clonal Selection
20m
Antibody Class Switching
17m
Affinity Maturation
14m
Primary and Secondary Response of Adaptive Immunity
21m
Immune Tolerance
28m
Regulatory T Cells
10m
Natural Killer Cells
16m
Review of Adaptive Immunity
25m
22. The Respiratory System
3h 20m
Worksheet
Introduction to Lung Physiology
15m
Pressure in the Lungs and Pleural Cavity
25m
Ventilation
43m
Lung Volumes and Capacities
34m
Law of Partial Pressure
29m
Respiration
51m
23. The Digestive System
2h 5m
Worksheet
Introduction to the Digestive System
34m
The Stomach
44m
The Gallbladder
12m
Pancreas
22m
Duct System of the Liver, Gallbladder, and Pancreas
10m
Small Intestine
0m
24. Metabolism and Nutrition
4h 0m
Worksheet
Essential Amino Acids
5m
Lipid Vitamins
19m
Cellular Respiration: Redox Reactions
15m
Introduction to Cellular Respiration
22m
Cellular Respiration: Types of Phosphorylation
14m
Cellular Respiration: Glycolysis
19m
Cellular Respiration: Pyruvate Oxidation
8m
Cellular Respiration: Krebs Cycle
16m
Cellular Respiration: Electron Transport Chain
14m
Cellular Respiration: Chemiosmosis
7m
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
18m
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
23m
Gluconeogenesis
16m
Fatty Acid Oxidation
20m
Amino Acid Oxidation
17m
25. The Urinary System
2h 39m
Worksheet
Introduction to the Urinary System
4m
The Kidneys
13m
The Nephron
25m
Blood Supply of the Kidneys
8m
Renal Physiology: Overview
6m
Renal Physiology Step 1: Glomerular Filtration
22m
Renal Physiology: Regulation of Glomerular Filtration
32m
Renal Physiology Step 2: Tubular Reabsorption
44m
26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Coming soon
Worksheet
Fluid Balance
Electrolyte Balance
Acid-Base Balance
27. The Reproductive System
2h 5m
Worksheet
Introduction to the Reproductive System
9m
Anatomy of the Male Reproductive System
26m
Anatomy of the Female Reproductive System
49m
Meiosis
39m
28. Human Development
1h 21m
Worksheet
Introduction to Human Development
13m
Early Embryonic Development
10m
Implantation
10m
Extraembryonic Membrane Development
7m
Embryonic Development (Weeks 3-8)
24m
Placentation
15m
29. Heredity
Coming soon
Worksheet
Overview of Human Genetics
0m
Patterns of Inheritance
Factors Affecting Gene Expression
Genetic Disorders
Gene Therapy
