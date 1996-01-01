24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Nutrients
Problem 23.20a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following statements is false?
a. Fiber is a polysaccharide that is completely or partially indigestible by the human body.
b. A complete protein contains all the essential amino acids.
c. Saturated fats contain hydrogen atoms arranged on opposite sides of the carbon-carbon double bond.
d. Linoleic and linolenic acid are essential fatty acids.
