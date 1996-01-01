Types of Tissues and Tissue Repair

>> Since all of your organs are made up of tissues, a thorough understanding of tissue is required in order to understand the structure and function of body organs. In this chapter, you'll learn about the various types of tissues and you'll also learn about tissue repair. As a health care professional, it's very important for you to understand tissue repair so that you can treat and monitor any tissue damage in your patients. For example, one common type of tissue damage nurses encounter are decubitus ulcers, which result from a continuous pressure on a certain area of the body. The most common decubitus ulcer you're likely to encounter is a bedsore, which usually occurs when a patient has been lying in one position for an extended period of time. The constant pressure restricts blood flow to the area, which damages the tissue. This is a common problem with diabetic patients since their blood flow is typically already impaired. This means that their wounds may heal more slowly or not heal at all. Treatment of bedsores always involves moving or turning the patient to take the pressure off the wound in order to encourage blood flow to the affected area. Restoring blood flow is extremely important to tissue repair and vital to the human process of a bedsore. Understanding the process of tissue repair is crucial to treating patients with bedsores and other types of tissue damage.

