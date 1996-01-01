2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Functional Groups
Which of the following examples best describes a unique functional property of the carboxyl group?
A
Its compounds may be structural isomers with different properties.
B
Two carboxyl groups can bond covalently to help stabilize protein structure.
C
It is polar as a result of the electronegative oxygen atom drawing electrons toward it.
D
The covalent bond between oxygen and hydrogen is so polar that hydrogen ions tend to dissociate from oxygen reversibly.
