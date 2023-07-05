Assume that the body has been sectioned along three planes: (1) a median plane, (2) a frontal plane, and (3) a transverse plane made at the level of each of the organs listed below. Which organs would be visible in only one or two of these three cases?
a. urinary bladder,
b. brain,
c. lungs,
d. kidneys,
e. small intestine,
f. heart.
