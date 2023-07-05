Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Anatomy & Physiology1. Introduction to A&PBody OrganizationOrgan Systems
1:54 minutes
Problem 15
Textbook Question

Assume that the body has been sectioned along three planes: (1) a median plane, (2) a frontal plane, and (3) a transverse plane made at the level of each of the organs listed below. Which organs would be visible in only one or two of these three cases? a. urinary bladder, b. brain, c. lungs, d. kidneys, e. small intestine, f. heart.

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
11
Was this helpful?
8:22m

Watch next

Master Human Body Systems Functions Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Amoeba Sisters

Start learning
08:22
Human Body Systems Functions Overview
Amoeba Sisters
1860
11
5:25
Biological Hierarchy of Organization
Pearson
1535
20
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.