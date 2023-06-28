Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent
1:31 minutes
Problem 14
Textbook Question

What do you think the effect on the properties of water would be if oxygen and hydrogen had equal electronegativity?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
40
Was this helpful?
