d. Integration in the CNS → motor response → stimulus detection and delivery

c. Stimulus detection and delivery → integration in the CNS → delivery of motor response

b. Motor response → stimulus detection and delivery → integration in the CNS

a. Stimulus detection and delivery → motor response → integration in the CNS

Which of the following is the correct order of events of a reflex arc?

