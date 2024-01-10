13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Reflex Arcs
Problem 13.16a
Which of the following is the correct order of events of a reflex arc?
a. Stimulus detection and delivery → motor response → integration in the CNS
b. Motor response → stimulus detection and delivery → integration in the CNS
c. Stimulus detection and delivery → integration in the CNS → delivery of motor response
d. Integration in the CNS → motor response → stimulus detection and delivery
