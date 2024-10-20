Identify the function of each part: Dendrites are tree-like extensions at the beginning of a neuron that help increase the surface area for receiving signals from other neurons. The cell body contains the nucleus and is responsible for maintaining the cell's health. The axon is a long, slender projection that conducts electrical impulses away from the cell body. The myelin sheath is a fatty layer that covers the axon, helping to speed up the transmission of nerve impulses.

