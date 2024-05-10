21. The Immune System
Cell Communication: Cytokines
How do cytokines function?
A
They bind directly to microbes to enhance their chance of being ingested (phagocytosed).
B
They are secreted in the phagolysosomes of macrophages to kill ingested microbes.
C
They are secreted by one cell and trigger cellular response in another cell.
D
They work as a complex of proteins to produce a hole in microbial cell membranes to lyse them.
