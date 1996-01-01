5. Integumentary System
The Epidermis: Layers
After Ramon's skin came into contact with a poison ivy plant in biology lab, he developed a painful, itchy rash. However, after the skin of his colleague Cathy came into contact with snake venom in lab, she developed no skin irritation. Poison ivy plants contain lipid-soluble oils, whereas snake venoms contain mostly water-soluble peptides. Explain why Ramon developed a rash, whereas Cathy did not.
