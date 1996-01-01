1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Directional Terms: Front and Back
During a surgery to insert a Deep Brain Stimulation device in a patient with Parkinson's disease, the surgeon wants to instruct the other doctors that the device should be moved closer to the patient's face. How could the doctor communicate this?
Move the device anterior to the current location.
Move the device superior to the current location.
Move the device inferior to the current location.
Move the device posterior to the current location.
