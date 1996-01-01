2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Acids and Bases
Problem 2.14a
A salt is:
a. a metal cation bonded to a nonmetal anion.
b. a hydrogen ion donor.
c. an electrolyte that conducts electricity in water.
d. Both a and c are correct.
e. Both b and c are correct.
