8. Joints
Structural Class: Synovial Joints
Which of the following statements accurately describes weeping lubrication in synovial joints?
It involves the secretion of tears from the lacrimal glands into the synovial cavity.
It relies on the release of mucus from the goblet cells within the synovial membrane.
Synovial fluid is squeezed out of articular cartilage during compression & reabsorbed during decompression.
It occurs when blood vessels within the joint capsule deliver nutrients to the articular cartilage.
