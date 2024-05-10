21. The Immune System
Introduction to Inflammation
Which of the following scenarios would not result in an episode of acute inflammation?
A
An individual having rheumatoid arthritis, an inflammatory disease that degrades the joints over a lifetime.
B
An individual having a painful sensation around a vaccine injection site for a few days after vaccination.
C
An individual having a swollen ankle for a week after falling down a set of stairs.
D
An individual having a painful, red wound for a few days after being scratched by a cat.
