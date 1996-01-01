2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Noncovalent Bonds
What is the role of van der Waals interactions in biological molecules?
Van der Waals interactions are too weak to be significant.
Van der Waals interactions are strong bonds that play a major structural role in holding proteins together.
Van der Waals interactions are important only in water.
Although they are weak bonds, van der Waals interactions help to reinforce the three-dimensional shapes of large molecules.
