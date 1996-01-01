Animation: Polarity of Water

Water has many extraordinary properties. Small animals can walk on water. More importantly, in comparison with other liquids, it takes a lot of heat energy to change the temperature of water or to make it vaporize-- to change it from a liquid to a gas. This is because individual water molecules are polar, and they stick together by means of hydrogen bonds. The atoms that make up a water molecule are in a constant tug-of-war over their shared electrons. Oxygen is more electronegative than hydrogen, so oxygen exerts a far stronger pull on the shared electrons than hydrogen does. Thus, the electrons spend more of their time closer to the oxygen atom. Because of this unequal sharing of electrons, the oxygen atom in a water molecule actually has two regions of partial negative charge, and each hydrogen atom has a slight positive charge, even though the water molecule as a whole is neutral. Because of the unequal sharing of electrons and the resulting positive and negative poles, the bonds between oxygen and hydrogen are called polar covalent bonds, and a water molecule is said to be polar. The polarity of water molecules causes them to be attracted to each other. There is an attraction between a positively-charged hydrogen atom of one water molecule and a negatively-charged oxygen atom of another water molecule. Since the positively-charged atom in this type of attraction is always a hydrogen atom, this type of bond between molecules is called a hydrogen bond. Each water molecule can hydrogen bond with up to four other water molecules. A hydrogen bond is weak and lasts only a tiny fraction of a second, but it takes a lot of energy to overcome the combined attraction of many hydrogen bonds in water. This explains water's great capacity to store heat, its high boiling point, surface tension, and several other properties of water.

