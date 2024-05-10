21. The Immune System
Functions of T Lymphocytes
Multiple Choice
Why are cytokines important signals for cell-mediated immunity?
A
Cell-mediated immunity requires immune cells to communicate to perform most efficiently.
B
Cytokines are signals that allow immune cells to communicate.
C
Effector cells, like CD4 cells, use cytokines to activate other immune cells.
D
Cytokines signal to specific immune cells to increase their destructive properties and destroy pathogens.
E
A and B.
F
C and D.
G
All of the above.
