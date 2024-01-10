9. Muscle Tissue
Structure of a Skeletal Muscle
Problem 10.4a
Mr. Nasheed has cerebral palsy and suffers severe skeletal muscle spasms as a result of his condition. He is prescribed the drug dantrolene, which prevents the release of Ca2+ from the SR. Explain how this will treat his muscle spasms.
