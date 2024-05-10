21. The Immune System
Cells of the Immune System: Agranulocytes
All of the following are major differences between macrophages & neutrophils except which of these answers?
A
Macrophages can perform phagocytosis while neutrophils cannot.
B
Macrophages kill microbes by “eating” them. Neutrophils kill microbes with hydrolytic enzymes and/or phagocytosis.
C
Neutrophils circulate the bloodstream while resident macrophages reside in tissues.
D
Neutrophils are granulocytes while macrophages are agranulocytes.
