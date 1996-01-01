Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Anatomy & Physiology13. Peripheral Nervous SystemSensory Receptors and SensationSensory Receptors- Stimulus Detected, Body Location, and Structure

Type of Sensory Receptors

ProfessorPru
29
Was this helpful?
18:27
Type of Sensory Receptors
ProfessorPru
29
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.