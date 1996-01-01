Anatomy & Physiology
Back
17. Blood
Hemostasis
Hemostasis and clot formation
Problem
Which of the following statements about platelets is INCORRECT?
A
The life span of platelets is between 30 and 60 days.
B
Platelets are essential for the clotting process.
C
Platelets contain serotonin, ADP, calcium, and PDGF.
D
Platelets are fragments of a larger cell called a megakaryocyte.
E
The formation of platelets is regulated by the hormone thrombopoietin.
