2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following is the most common pathway taken for a newly synthesized protein to be secreted?
A
Rough ER → Golgi→ Transport vesicle → Nucleus.
B
Golgi → Rough ER → Lysosome → Transport vesicle → Cell membrane.
C
Rough ER → Golgi → Transport vesicle → Cell membrane.
D
Rough ER → Lysosome → Transport vesicle → Cell membrane.
11
views
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 11 videos