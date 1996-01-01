6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
An Introduction to Bone and Skeletal Tissue
Of the following statements, identify those that are properties of intramembranous ossification, endochondral ossification, or both.
a. The bone is formed via a hyaline cartilage model.
b. Bone tissue forms from ossification centers.
c. Bone forms from within a mesenchyme membrane.
d. The early spongy bone is formed, after which the early compact bone develops.
e. The original primary bone is replaced with secondary bone.
f. A bone collar forms, followed by the early spongy bone.
