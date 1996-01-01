Of the following statements, identify those that are properties of intramembranous ossification, endochondral ossification, or both.





a. The bone is formed via a hyaline cartilage model.

b. Bone tissue forms from ossification centers.

c. Bone forms from within a mesenchyme membrane.

d. The early spongy bone is formed, after which the early compact bone develops.

e. The original primary bone is replaced with secondary bone.

f. A bone collar forms, followed by the early spongy bone.