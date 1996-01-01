BioFlix: The Citric Acid Cycle

Coenzyme-A is removed and the remaining two carbon skeleton is attached to an existing four carbon molecule that serves as the starting point for the citric acid cycle The new six carbon chain is partially broken down releasing carbon dioxide Several electrons are captured by electron carriers and more carbon dioxide is released The carbon dioxide that your exhale comes from the reactions of cellular respiration Two ATPs are produced by the citric acid cycle for each molecule of glucose At this point, only a small number of ATPs have been produced However, more energy is available in the electrons that are being transported by electron carriers While the citric acid cycle starts another round let's follow an electron carrier to the next step in the process

