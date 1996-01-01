26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Fluid Balance
Problem 25.1a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following statements best describes the principle of mass balance?
a. The amount of a variable that is gained by the body through ingestion equals the amount that is lost from the body.
b. The body maintains a stable mass at all times.
c. The amount of each variable brought into the body must be balanced by all other variables.
d. The amount of a variable ingested is regulated by a positive feedback loop.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
12
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice