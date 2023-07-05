Skip to main content
Problem 19
Textbook Question

Consider the following information about three atoms: 12/6 C 13/6 C 14/6 C a. How are they similar to one another? b. How do they differ from one another? c. What are the members of such a group of atoms called? d. Using the planetary model, draw the atomic configuration of 12/6 C showing the relative position and numbers of its subatomic particles.

