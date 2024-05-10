20. The Lymphatic System
Introduction to the Lymphatic System
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following is the difference between interstitial fluid and lymph?
A
Lymph originates in lymphatic vessels, while interstitial fluid originates in arterioles.
B
Lymph is the term given to interstitial fluid once it has entered the lymphatic vessels.
C
Lymph contains erythrocytes, while interstitial fluid does not contain erythrocytes.
D
Lymph contains leukocytes, while interstitial fluid does not contain leukocytes.
28
views
1
rank
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos