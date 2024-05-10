21. The Immune System
Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Skin
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Why is keratin an important layer of defense against infection?
A
Keratin is hydrophobic which keeps the skin & hair dry which decreases microbial growth.
B
Keratin is the top layer of skin that regularly flakes off, removing microbes from the skin’s surface.
C
Keratin is the main component of the dermis making it hard to tear which decreases infections from wounds.
28
views
Related Videos
Related Practice