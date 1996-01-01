17. Blood
White Blood Cells
Problem 6b
Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. The leukocyte that releases histamine and other inflammatory chemicals is the a. basophil. b. monocyte. c. eosinophil. e. neutrophil.
