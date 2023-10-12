Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Carpal tunnel syndrome is a condition caused by compression of the median nerve as it travels through the wrist's carpal tunnel. Symptoms include numbness, tingling, and pain in the hand and fingers, particularly affecting the thumb, index, and middle fingers. Understanding this condition is crucial for recognizing the need for interventions like splinting. Recommended video: Guided course 01:52 01:52 Anatomical Terms for the Leg and Foot Example 2

Wrist Splinting Wrist splinting is a common treatment for carpal tunnel syndrome, designed to immobilize the wrist and reduce pressure on the median nerve. The splint is typically worn at night or during activities that exacerbate symptoms. Proper application of the splint is essential for effective symptom relief and prevention of further nerve damage. Recommended video: Guided course 5:04 5:04 Overview of the Wrist and Hand