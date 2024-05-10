21. The Immune System
Primary and Secondary Response of Adaptive Immunity
If you draw a blood sample from a patient to determine whether he or she has a herpes simplex infection, and the patient displays a large amount of IgG against the virus but low levels of IgM, what do you conclude?
A
The patient is newly infected.
B
The patient has had the infection for a while.
C
The patient is not infected.
D
It is impossible to draw conclusions.
